The Lehman Trilogy to return to the West End with cast announced

The Lehman Trilogy will return to the West End later this year.

Produced by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, Sam Mendes’ celebrated production will run for a limited 14-week season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 September 2024 until 5 January 2025.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, the play tells the tale of the powerful banking Lehman dynasty as they ascend to, before rapidly descending from, power.

It was first seen in the UK at the National Theatre before transferring to the West End. Sarah Crompton gave it a glowing review, saying “across three hours, and three acts, three magnificent actors conjure the story of the three Lehman brothers.”

The show’s Broadway transfer triumphed in the prestigious Best Play category at Radio City Music Hall as part of its collection of prizes, with actor Simon Russell Beale also receiving his first-ever Tony Award.

Appearing in this new London run of the show will be John Heffernan (Nachtland), Aaron Krohn (Spamalot) and Howard W Overshown (A Soldier’s Play). All three recently appeared in the show’s season in San Francisco. Cat Beveridge and Anyssa Neumann will reprise their respective performances as principal pianist and alternate pianist, with further casting to be announced.

Mendes said today: “I heard about Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy in 2015. A year later, together with Ben Power and Es Devlin, a company of 12 actors at the National Theatre Studio read aloud a literal translation of what was in fact an epic poem. After a year of shaping it into a form we felt might chime for English-speaking audiences who had lived through the aftermath of the 2008 financial meltdown, it had morphed into a three-hander which premiered at the National Theatre in 2018. Now, seven years later, the production has been enjoyed on three continents, and on Broadway and is returning to the West End for the third time. This feels like a tribute to everyone who believed in it and collaborated in its making.”

Set design is by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, with costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The West End director is Rory McGregor. Company voice work is by Charmian Hoare with casting by Naomi Downham. They are joined by associate lighting designer Charlotte Burton and associate video designer Zakk Hein.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.