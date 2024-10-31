The Last Laugh to transfer to the West End

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Last Laugh, written and directed by Paul Hendy, will transfer to the West End.

Due to open at London’s Noël Coward Theatre from 25 February to 22 March 2025, the piece stars Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper, and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse, all reprising their Edinburgh roles. The new play reimagines the lives of three of Britain’s beloved comedians, offering a look at their impact on the comedy world.

After its West End engagement, the show is set to play a season in New York before embarking on a UK tour. Tickets are now available.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today: “The young team here at JWP were bowled over by the relevance of their timeless comedy and after seeing it myself in Edinburgh, I just knew it had to have a further life so many more people could experience it. What is so brilliant about this play is the audiences who love and remember Eric, Tommy and Bob will be able to relive their comedy greatness and those that don’t, will be introduced to the genius of these national treasures. I’m so pleased these icons will be back on the London stage for audiences to enjoy”.

The production includes set design by Lee Newby, music and soundscape by Ethan Lewis Maltby, sound design by Callum Wills, costume design by Amy Chamberlain, and casting by Kate Roddy.

