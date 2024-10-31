The Impossible Man musical announces preview run in Lake Como and lead casting

The show will have a picturesque backdrop next spring

A new musical celebrating the life of illusionist Harry Houdini, The Impossible Man, is set to debut with preview performances on Lake Como, Italy, in Spring 2025.

Starring Broadway actor and Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman as Houdini, the production will feature more than 20 illusions, some of which have never been staged before.

The preview announcement arrives on the anniversary of Houdini’s death, marking 98 years since his passing.

Known for his performances in Side Show, Chicago, and The Phantom of the Opera, Silverman will bring Houdini’s story to life at Sociale Theatre in Como following a workshop in Italy.

Reflecting on his role, Silverman said, “Playing Houdini will be a challenge I’m thrilled to take on, and with such a respected creative team I’m beyond excited to jump into the world of The Impossible Man.”

Directed and written by Federico Bellone, known for his recent production of The Phantom of the Opera, The Impossible Man explores Houdini’s life through a narrative structure inspired by modern TV series. The story shifts between 1926, the year of Houdini’s final performance, and pivotal moments from his past. Giovanni Maria Lori has composed the score, influenced by Houdini’s Hungarian heritage, with a Broadway-style sound.

The show’s illusions are crafted by Paolo Carta, with notable effects including an elephant appearance on stage and a reimagined take on the Houdini’s water torture cell tick. Choreography is by Gillian Bruce.

Following the previews in Italy, details of a world premiere will be announced later in the year.