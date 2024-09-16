Photos

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button musical – inside the West End rehearsal room

The show opens later this year at the Ambassadors Theatre

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

16 September 2024

John Dagleish (Benjamin Button), Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and company. © Marc Brenner

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, ahead of the show’s run at the Ambassadors Theatre, starting on Thursday 10 October 2024.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, it was adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. Winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards, it is set in a Cornish fishing village and tells the story of Benjamin Button, who ages in reverse. It has received two glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage thus far.

Award winning actor John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon, Sylvia, Harlequinade) will star as Benjamin Button, while WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated Clare Foster (Merrily We Roll Along, Crazy for You) will star as Elowen Keene. Joining them are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Elliot Mackenzie.

The creative team includes Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.

Tickets are on sale now.

Oonagh Cox, John Dagleish (Benjamin Button), Damien James and Jonathan Charles. © Marc Brenner
Jonathan Charlesx © Marc Brenner
John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) and company. © Marc Brenner
Jethro Compton. © Marc Brenner
Jack Quarton. © Marc Brenner
Darren Clark. © Marc Brenner
Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and John Dagleish (Benjamin Button). © Marc Brenner
Ann Marcuson, Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and Philippa Hogg. © Marc Brenner

