The Curious Case of Benjamin Button musical announces complete West End cast

The show opens later this year at the Ambassadors Theatre

Complete casting has been revealed for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, ahead of the show’s run at the Ambassadors Theatre, starting on Thursday 10 October 2024.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, was adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. Winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards, it is set in a Cornish fishing village and tells the story of Benjamin Button, who ages in reverse. It has received two glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage thus far.

Award winning actor John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon, Sylvia, Harlequinade) will star as Benjamin Button, while joining him are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter,and Elliot Mackenzie.

Revealed today are WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated Clare Foster (Merrily We Roll Along, Crazy for You) who will star as Elowen Keene, as well as Katy Ellis, who joins the ensemble.

The creative team includes Jethro Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.

Tickets are on sale now.