The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – first look photos as performances begin

The show has a West End transfer

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

10 October 2024

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button company, sing and dance on stage
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button company, © Marc Brenner

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button begins its run at the Ambassadors Theatre tonight, Thursday 10 October 2024.

Set in a Cornish fishing village, it tells the story of Benjamin Button – a man who ages in reverse. F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story has been adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. It has received two glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage thus far.

Award-winning actor John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon, Sylvia, Harlequinade) stars in the title role, while WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated Clare Foster (Merrily We Roll Along, Crazy for You) plays Elowen Keene. Joining them are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Elliot Mackenzie.

First look images of the company in action have been released:

John Dagleish as Benjamin Button
John Dagleish as Benjamin Button, © Marc Brenner
Clare Foster as Elowen Keene in a red dress
Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and the company, © Marc Brenner

The creative team includes Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button plays in the West End to 15 February 2024, and tickets are on sale below.

