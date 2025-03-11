whatsonstage white
The Comedy About Spies releases rehearsal photos ahead of West End run

Original Mischief company members feature in the new comedy!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

11 March 2025

The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Matthew Cavendish and Ashley Tucker. Photographer Mark Senior
Matthew Cavendish and Ashley Tucker in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior

Mischief’s brand-new West End production of The Comedy About Spies has released a look inside the rehearsal room!

Brought to you by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, the show is set to open at the Noël Coward Theatre in London next month.

Set in 1960s London, The Comedy About Spies is described as a farcical comedy involving spies from the CIA and KGB converging at a London hotel in pursuit of a rogue British agent and a stolen top-secret file. The plot thickens with the arrival of a British couple and an actor auditioning for the role of James Bond.

Original Mischief company members Dave HearnChris LeaskHenry LewisCharlie RussellHenry ShieldsGreg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit are all scheduled to appear, alongside Adele James, who will be making her Mischief debut.

The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Greg Tannahill and Macadie Amoroso. Photographer Mark Senior
Greg Tannahill and Macadie Amoroso in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior
The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Dave Hearn and Henry Shields. Photographer Mark Senior
Dave Hearn and Henry Shields in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior
The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Dave Hearn and Ashley Tucker. Photographer Mark Senior
Dave Hearn and Ashley Tucker in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior

The cast is completed by Macadie Amoroso, Adam Byron, Matt Cavendish, Allie Dart, Niall Ransome and Ashley Tucker.

The play is written by Lewis and Shields and directed by Matt Di Carlo. The production will also feature set design by David Farley, costume design by Deborah Andrews, and sound design and composition by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes. Casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane, with additional casting by Heather Basten. The associate director is Katie-Ann McDonough.

The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Creative Team with Director Matt DiCarlo. Photographer Mark Senior
Creative Team with director Matt DiCarlo in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior
The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Macadie Amoroso. Photographer Mark Senior
Macadie Amoroso in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior
The Comedy About Spies. Feat. Chris Leask, Ashley Tucker, Henry Lewis and Dave Hearn. Photographer Mark Senior
Chris Leask, Ashley Tucker, Henry Lewis and Dave Hearn in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior
Allie Dart in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior
Allie Dart in rehearsals for The Comedy About Spies, © Mark Senior

Performances start on Monday, 14 April until 5 September 2025. An official gala opening is scheduled for Tuesday, 6 May.

Tickets are on sale now.

