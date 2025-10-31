whatsonstage white
The BFG stage adaptation – first look at rehearsals

Roald Dahl’s hit play heads to Stratford-upon-Avon, Chichester and beyond

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

31 October 2025

412358 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Shaun McCourt, Onioluwa Taiwo, Ben Thompson, Parkey Abeyratne, Ailsa Dalling and Corey Mitchell, © Marc Brenner

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released rehearsal photos for its upcoming production of The BFG, presented in collaboration with Chichester Festival Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company.

John Leader takes on the title role of the Big Friendly Giant, with Helena Lymbery making her RSC debut as The Queen, while the role of Sophie is shared between Elsie Laslett, Ellemie Shivers and Martha Bailey Vine. Sophie’s best friend from the orphanage, Kimberley, will be played by Maisy Lee, Charlotte Jones and Uma Patel.

Joining them are Richard Riddell as the giant Bloodbottler, with Sargon Yeldaas Tibbs as the Butler. He is joined by the Chiefs, Philip Labey and Luke Sumner, in the roles of Captain Smith and Captain Frith respectively.

Completing the cast are Parkey Abeyratne, JR Ballantyne, Sonya Cullingford, Ailsa Dalling, Fred Davis, Elisa de Grey, Lottie Johnson, Shaun McCourt, Corey Mitchell, Aki Nakagawa, Onioluwa Taiwo and Ben Thompson.

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, Tom Wells’ new adaptation will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 25 November 2025 to 31 January 2026, with press night on 9 December.

The production will then transfer to Chichester Festival Theatre from 9 March to 11 April 2026. It then opens at Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from 22 April 2026.

The creative team includes puppetry designer and director Toby Olié, set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, video designer Akhila Krishnan, illusions by Chris Fisher, composer Oleta Haffner, sound designer Carolyn Downing, choreographer and movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, puppetry co-designer Daisy Beattie and senior set design associate Matt Hellyer. Casting is by Christopher Worrall, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Tickets are now on sale from £16.

412270 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Martha Bailey Vine, © Marc Brenner
412461 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Daniel Evans, © Marc Brenner
412466 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Helena Lymbery, © Marc Brenner
412351 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
© Marc Brenner
412465 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Philip Labey and Luke Sumner, © Marc Brenner
412367 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Fred Davis and Aki Nakagawa, © Marc Brenner
412484 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Ben Thompson, © Marc Brenner
412436 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Elisa de Grey and Sonya Cullingford, © Marc Brenner
412310 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Fred Davis, Ellemie Shivers and Richard Riddell, © Marc Brenner
412325 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
The cast, © Marc Brenner
412302 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Corey Mitchell, Parkey Abeyratne, Elsie Laslett, Fred Davis and Sonya Cullingford, © Marc Brenner
412284 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
John Leader, © Marc Brenner
412344 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Aki Nakagawa, Sonya Cullingford, Elisa de Grey, Shaun McCourt, Ben Thompson, Fred Davis and Corey Mitchell, © Marc Brenner
412371 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Ben Thompson, Shaun McCourt and Onioluwa Taiwo, © Marc Brenner
412280 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Sonya Cullingford, Corey Mitchell, Fred Davis and Richard Riddell, © Marc Brenner
412250 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Elsie Laslett, Martha Bailey Vine, Ellemie Shivers, Maisy Lee, Charlotte Jones and Uma Patel, © Marc Brenner
412333 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
A puppet hand, © Marc Brenner
412299 The BFG rehearsal photos October 2025 2025 Web use
Elsie Laslett, © Marc Brenner

