The Royal Shakespeare Company has released rehearsal photos for its upcoming production of The BFG, presented in collaboration with Chichester Festival Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company.

John Leader takes on the title role of the Big Friendly Giant, with Helena Lymbery making her RSC debut as The Queen, while the role of Sophie is shared between Elsie Laslett, Ellemie Shivers and Martha Bailey Vine. Sophie’s best friend from the orphanage, Kimberley, will be played by Maisy Lee, Charlotte Jones and Uma Patel.

Joining them are Richard Riddell as the giant Bloodbottler, with Sargon Yeldaas Tibbs as the Butler. He is joined by the Chiefs, Philip Labey and Luke Sumner, in the roles of Captain Smith and Captain Frith respectively.

Completing the cast are Parkey Abeyratne, JR Ballantyne, Sonya Cullingford, Ailsa Dalling, Fred Davis, Elisa de Grey, Lottie Johnson, Shaun McCourt, Corey Mitchell, Aki Nakagawa, Onioluwa Taiwo and Ben Thompson.

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, Tom Wells’ new adaptation will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 25 November 2025 to 31 January 2026, with press night on 9 December.

The production will then transfer to Chichester Festival Theatre from 9 March to 11 April 2026. It then opens at Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from 22 April 2026.

The creative team includes puppetry designer and director Toby Olié, set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, video designer Akhila Krishnan, illusions by Chris Fisher, composer Oleta Haffner, sound designer Carolyn Downing, choreographer and movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, puppetry co-designer Daisy Beattie and senior set design associate Matt Hellyer. Casting is by Christopher Worrall, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Tickets are now on sale from £16.