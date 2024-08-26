Supporting characters that are better than the leads

The show just wouldn’t be the same without them!

Everybody dreams of playing the lead. It’s sometimes even the title role.

But quite often, those leading characters make some questionable choices, and we see every side of them; the good, the bad, and the ugly. That’s where supporting characters come in. They’re there to guide our protagonist (or antagonist) and offer a different perspective or some comic relief.

As a result, we sometimes prefer our supporting characters to the lead. And that’s completely okay. We asked our wonderful WhatsOnStage readers some of their favourite (for better or for worse) featured characters, and here’s what they said.

Joanne – Company

Patti LuPone picked up the WhatsOnStage, the Tony, and the Olivier Awards for her take on Joanne in Marianne Elliot’s revival of Company – and it’s easy to see why. Classy, profound, and slightly menacing, topped off with a show-stopping rendition of “The Ladies Who Lunch”, LuPone embodied Joanne masterfully.

Rizzo – Grease

The faithful leader of the Pink Ladies can be a little tricky. She dismisses Sandy joining the group and pushes away the people who try to care for her when she seemingly needs them most. However, we want to see more of the tough and fearless leader, including her more sensitive side, and hear songs like “There Are Worse Things I Could Do.”

Eponine – Les Misérables

In the musical, Eponine certainly steals the hearts of the audiences, if not Marius. As an independent, ragged fighter she vastly contrasts the innocence of picturesque Cosette, right to her tragic end.

Nicely Nicely Johnson – Guys and Dolls

You only have to look to the Bridge Theatre to see how much audiences love this character with a nightly encore of “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat”. So nice, he sings it twice.

Anita – West Side Story

Anita certainly goes through it in the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim/Arthur Laurents favourite. Taking on a big sister role to Maria, she remains protective and sympathetic, even when she loses her beloved. The role in the recent movie adaptation earned Ariana DeBose many awards, including an Oscar.

Audrey II – Little Shop of Horrors

This list would not be complete without a villain, and which better one to include than the “Mean Green Mother From Outerspace”?!

Paulette – Legally Blonde

In no way are we dismissing the iconic Elle Woods here by including the friendly Paulette. Everyone just seems to love the salon owner as much as she loves Ireland. Of the recent Regent’s Park revival, our critic praised Nadine Higgin in the role as “a scene-stealing joy, every gesture and intonation beautifully judged and comically endearing.”

Dawn – Waitress

As one of Jenna’s shy but bumbling best friends, Dawn enjoys a – some may say – charming romantic storyline while remaining ever-faithful to the important people in her circle. We see you, Dawn!

Che – Evita

As the narrator, Che is always present. Depending on the version you’re watching, he’s either representing Che Guevara or the everyman, as he follows Evita through her turbulent years. A special mention to Mistress, too!

Ado Annie – Oklahoma!

Reviewing the latest West End revival, our critic said “Georgina Onuorah’s wonderful, show-stealing Ado Annie is gorgeous…” We just can’t say no to the funny romantic.

Genie – Aladdin

Who wouldn’t love the promise of three wishes coming true? In Disney’s Aladdin it is the Genie who becomes a friend for life with show-stopping introduction numbers and top comedic timing.