Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin announces first solo tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has announced his first ever solo tour, Midnight Dancer.

The tour will open in Bromley on 8 March 2025 and run through to 24 May, performing across the UK and Ireland including the Peacock Theatre in London from 21 to 22 March.

Other venues include Cardiff, Nottingham, Leicester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Glasgow, Blackpool, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Leeds, Ipswich, Norwich, Newcastle, Brighton, Liverpool, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Guildford, Birmingham and York.

Kuzmin will be joined by a “sharp and chic cast of talented dancers and vocalists” in a show “jam-packed with the hits we all know and love in an evening bursting with happiness, euphoria and of course, world-class dance”.

Kuzmin, who was born in Ukraine and later grew up in Italy, is a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance. In Strictly‘s most recent series, he placed runner-up with dance partner Layton Williams. He entered the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this year, securing a second-place finish.

Nikita Kuzmin Midnight Dancer is presented by ROYO, Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation.