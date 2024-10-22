Theatre News

Stalled musical world premiere announces casting

The show will open at the King’s Head Theatre next February

Alex Wood

| London |

22 October 2024

stalled casting
Lauren Ward and Josie Benson, both headshots supplied by the production

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Stalled, a new musical at the King’s Head Theatre.

The production, running from 13 February to 23 March 2025, features book and lyrics by Liesl Wilke, music and lyrics by Andy Marsh, and additional contributions from Kyle Puccia.

Set in a Seattle ladies’ room and directed by Vikki Stone, Stalled brings together an unlikely blend of characters, each navigating their own personal challenges.

West End and Broadway star Lauren Ward (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Dear Evan Hansen) will be joined by Josie Benson (Kiss Me, Kate, Mamma Mia!).

The ensemble cast also includes Cezarah Bonner, Regina Co, Emma Espada, Isabella Gervais, Joanna Kirkland, Evita Khrime, Rebecca-Jo Roberts, Carrie Sutton, and Grace Venus.

Stalled is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions, with Wilke serving as co-producer. The production will offer “Pay What You Can Tuesdays,” with Hopkins explaining today: “In the spirit of inclusivity and  community, I am thrilled to introduce ‘Pay What You Can Tuesdays’, made possible by the generous support of a dedicated foundation. This initiative ensures that everyone has the opportunity to experience this new musical, no matter what their financial situation.”

The creative team includes Stone as director, with Livi van Warmelo serving as musical director. Emily Bestow designs the set and costumes, while Ciarán Cunningham handles lighting design and Dan Samson oversees sound design. Caroline Croft is the production manager, and Rob Kelly is the casting director.

Marketing is led by Tessa Daniels for Make a Noise, with social media managed by JWoo. Thomas Hopkins Productions serve as the producers and general management.

Tickets start at £10 on other performance days.

