Sondheim’s Old Friends to release five thousand £25 tickets for the under 30s

Producer Cameron Mackintosh has announced a new ticketing initiative for theatregoers aged 30 and under.

Five thousand tickets are being made available for Sondheim’s Old Friends at £25 for performances through to 16 December 2023, located in the stalls and dress circle at the Gielgud Theatre.

Mackintosh commented: “One of the many joys I’ve experienced during the opening performances of Old Friends is to witness night after night the reaction of younger audiences, many of whom I believe are hearing Stephen Sondheim’s dazzling music and lyrics for the very first time. Steve made a provision under his will for the establishment of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, of which I am a trustee, to support playwrights, theatre composers and lyricists in early stages of their career. He was passionate about supporting the new generation of theatre writers and I therefore want younger theatregoers to be able to experience Stephen’s genius in this Great Big Broadway Show from great seats at an accessible price.”

Patrons are advised that a maximum of two tickets per purchase is permitted and both attendees must be 30 years old or younger. Proof of age is required upon entry.

The production received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton.

Led by Broadway stars Bernadette Peters (making her West End debut) and Lea Salonga, the cast of Sondheim’s Old Friends includes Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré, alongside Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young.

Devised and produced by Mackintosh and directed by Matthew Bourne with Julia McKenzie, the show has choreography by Stephen Mear and is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Tickets for performances through to 6 January 2024 are on sale below.