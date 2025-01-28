Shakespeare’s Globe announces Macbeth casting

Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed casting for Macbeth, the 2025 Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank production.

Director Lucy Cuthbertson commented: “We are very excited to announce the cast of Macbeth who bring an extraordinary range of skills to the telling of this compelling story. As director of education, it’s a genuine privilege to oversee Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank, and to be directing the production itself for the second year. It’s such a unique and impactful project, now in its 19th year, that gives free access to live theatre here at the Globe to thousands of students.”

Leading the company are Patrick Osborne as Macbeth and Hanora Kamen as Lady Macbeth, alongside Victoria Clow (Robin Hood) as Witch, Simeon Desvignes (Romeo and Juliet) as Malcolm, Roxy Faridany (Arabian Nights) as Macduff, Lucy Johnson (Wednesday) as Witch, Louise Lee (Shakespeare’s Sonnet Walks) as Ross, Roann Hassani McCloskey (Hakawaitis) as Lady Macduff, Robert Penny (Huddle) as Banquo, Jo Servi (Disney’s Aladdin) as Duncan, and Rhiannon Skerritt (Princess and the Pea) as Witch.

The production is designed by Natalie Pryce, with illusion design by John Bulleid and music composed by Ben Hales and Dave Price. The creative team also includes Roberta Zuric as associate director, Sam Lyon-Behan as fight director, Asha Jennings-Grant as movement and intimacy director, and Liz Flint as voice coach. Casting is by Nicholas Hockaday.

Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: Macbeth runs from 6 March to 2 April 2025 at the Globe Theatre.