Sarah Kane’s 4.48 Psychosis to be revived with original cast, 25 years on

A new co-production of 4.48 Psychosis, Sarah Kane’s final play, will be staged at the Royal Court in London and the Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2025, 25 years after its original debut.

The production will reunite the original cast and creative team, with performances running from 10 July to 27 July, concluding with a unique 4.48am performance on the final day, followed by a post-show discussion.

Directed by James Macdonald, who helmed the original 2000 production at the Royal Court Theatre, 4.48 Psychosis will feature Daniel Evans, Jo McInnes, and Madeleine Potter reprising their roles. This collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and the Royal Court Theatre marks the return of the play that examines the protagonist’s struggles with severe depression.

The production will first run at the Royal Court Theatre in London from 12 June to 5 July 2025 before transferring to Stratford-upon-Avon, where it will continue performances to 27 July.

Evans, co-artistic director of the RSC, said: “I had the privilege of first working with Sarah Kane on Cleansed in 1998. Within two years, I was back in the rehearsal room alongside Madeleine Potter and Jo McInnes, rehearsing her final play. I think it’s safe to say we all felt the weight of responsibility.

“To be back in that same rehearsal room, 25 years on, re-united with director James Macdonald and the original creative team is both a tremendous honour and a joy, knowing that new generations of audiences will have the opportunity to experience this complex, vital and astonishing play through a new lens in 2025.”

Joining MacDonald on the creative team are set and costumer designer Jeremy Herbert, lighting designer Nigel Edwards and sound designer Paul Arditti.

Further details for the RSC’s 2025 season plans will be revealed in January next year. The show features in the Royal Court’s new season, revealed today.