Sadler’s Wells announces 2025 season including A Christmas Carol dance adaptation

Sadler’s Wells has announced its programming for 2025, including the world premiere of Ebony Scrooge, a new take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The hip hop dance theatre show, produced by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, will be the first Christmas show at the new Sadler’s Wells East in Stratford. Directed by Dannielle “Rhimes” LeCointe, the production follows a fashion designer visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, rediscovering her Caribbean roots. The show will feature original music by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante and will be created and rehearsed in-house at Sadler’s Wells East.

As already revealed, Matthew Bourne’s adaptation of The Red Shoes will return to Sadler’s Wells Theatre from December, while Birmingham Rep’s production of The Snowman will continue its long-standing run at the Peacock Theatre in the West End.

The Breakin’ Convention Festival will return this spring, showcasing international hip hop dance theatre. The festival will include a family weekend at Sadler’s Wells East with free performances and an opening night hosted by BBC 1Xtra DJ Fee Mak at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. Highlights include S.T.U.C.K by Mounia Nassangar and a new show by The Ruggeds, celebrating their 20-year anniversary.

The Flamenco Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary with dance and music across two weeks in Islington and Stratford. Highlights include UK premieres from Sara Baras, Manuel Liñán, and Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía.

Kontakthof – Echoes of ‘78, a production by Sadler’s Wells, Pina Bausch Foundation, and Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, has been selected for Theatertreffen in Berlin in May 2025. The production will tour to Austria and the Netherlands in autumn 2025 and will come to Sadler’s Wells Theatre in spring 2026.

The London City Ballet will return with a new repertoire titled Momentum, featuring works by George Balanchine and Alexei Ratmansky, set against a Wassily Kandinsky masterpiece.

Jasmin Vardimon’s re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland, ALiCE, will return to Sadler’s Wells Theatre as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Second Hand Dance will present The Sticky Dance in Studio 1 at Sadler’s Wells East, an interactive installation for children and their carers involving sticky tape.

THE HEAT, a surreal dance theatre piece by Becky Naumgauds, will be presented in the Lilian Baylis Studio, transforming the home into a dreamscape of tension and primal energy.