The Red Shoes to return to London and tour

The Red Shoes will return for a new London season at Sadler’s Wells this winter.

Matthew Bourne’s Olivier Award-winning production, based on the film of the same name, was initially staged in 2016 and now returns for a second run. Following its spell at Sadler’s Wells the show will re-embark on a tour.

Playing in London from 2 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, casting and tour stops will be revealed in due course.

Bourne said today: “The Red Shoes was the culmination of a 20-year ambition to bring Powell and Pressburger’s seminal 1948 film to the stage. It was also, in many ways, a personal love letter to a life in theatre and dance.

“When we created the show in 2016, we were not prepared for the overwhelming response from audiences everywhere we went both at home and internationally. The production went on to win two Olivier Awards and was honoured by the LA Critics Awards for both choreography and for Lez Brotherston’s memorable set and costume design.

“This production was certainly a landmark event for New Adventures, becoming an instant classic and a beloved addition to our repertoire. I’m so happy to see it return this year, especially as our last tour in 2020 was sadly cut short by the pandemic and left many of our loyal audiences throughout the UK disappointed.”

The show, featuring the iconic music of Bernard Herrmann, is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

The 2019 production received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, saying: “it’s hard to not get swept away in the gorgeousness of one of Bourne’s most assured productions to date”.