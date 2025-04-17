RSC releases production photos for Much Ado About Nothing

The RSC has released first-look photos of its production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Running to 24 May 2025 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, director Michael Longhurst’s take sets Shakespeare’s comedy in the world of top-flight football, where scandal-filled rivalries threaten to undermine the final result.

The cast is led by Freema Agyeman as Beatrice, re-imagined here as a football correspondent, with Nick Blood as football player Benedick. Joining them in the company are Eleanor Worthington Cox as Hero and Daniel Adeosun, making his RSC debut as Claudio, alongside Azan Ahmed (as Conrade), Gina Bramhill (Margaret), Nick Cavaliere (Verges), Flaminia Cinque (Sexton/Ensemble), Peter Forbes (Leonato), Tanya Franks (Antonia), Lydia Fraser (Ursula/Ensemble), Olivier Huband (Don Pedro), Megan Keaveny (Ensemble), Nojan Khazai (Don John), Antonio Magro (Dogberry), Posi Morakinyo (Balthasar/Oatcake/Ensemble), Jay Taylor (Borachio), and Arthur Wilson (Seacole/The Friar/Ensemble).

Watch the two leads in the trailer below:

The creative team includes set and costume designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Emma Laxton, choreographer and movement director Julia Cheng, video designer Tal Rosner, intimacy director Sara Green, and casting director Anna Cooper.

The show was announced as part of the company’s brand-new season.

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive chat with Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey – which you can listen to below – other streaming platforms are available here:

Tickets are on sale below.