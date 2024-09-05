Reading Rep Theatre announces new season of shows

A variety of productions will take the venue into early summer 2025

Reading Rep Theatre has announced its 2024 to 2025 season, titled “Reading Rep: ReImagine”.

The season opens with Outpatient (15 to 19 October), a solo show by Harriet Madeley, following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Directed by Madelaine Moore, the production is an exploration of a woman’s response to an unexpected terminal diagnosis.

Next, Shakespeare Up Close (9 November) will feature abridged productions of Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet, co-produced with Guildford Shakespeare Company and Orange Tree Theatre. Aimed at students, these performances bring Shakespeare’s works to life with accessible contemporary settings.

The festive season will see a new adaptation of The Snow Queen (29 November to 31 December), adapted by Anna Wheatley. The production is a family-friendly retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, filled with original music and vibrant characters.

In 2025, The Maids (28 January to 8 February), directed by Annie Kershaw, will be staged in collaboration with Jermyn Street Theatre. This version of Jean Genet’s dark play explores themes of power and fantasy, inspired by real-life events. The family-focused Rainbow Rescue (20 to 22 February), written by Sam Amestoy, will engage younger audiences with an interactive story about saving the colours of the rainbow using music, poetry, and sign language.

The season concludes with Three Hens in a Boat (1 to 17 May), a co-production with Watermill Theatre. This adaptation of Jerome K Jerome’s Three Men in a Boat follows three generations of women on a chaotic and touching journey along the River Thames.

Paul Stacey, founding artistic director of Reading Rep Theatre, said of the season: “I am thrilled to present our 2024 to 2025 season of work. A programme that places Reading at the heart of the national theatre-making landscape, working with exciting names, extraordinary talent and stellar co-producers. Reading is, proudly, a cultural hub for the UK, and our 24/25 season reflects that. We remain committed as ever to supporting and nurturing emerging talent, and engaging meaningfully with audiences, both in Reading and across the country.”

Tickets for the season go on sale from 7 September, with priority booking available from 5 September.