Reading Rep announces new season

Reading Rep has unveiled six new productions running through to next summer.

Paul Stacey, founding artistic director of Reading Rep Theatre said today: “This season marks the third in our new theatre and what an incredible journey it’s been. I’m overjoyed that we’re announcing a further six world-class professional productions, all produced in-house, alongside our vital education, participation and access work.

“The icing on the cake is Jekyll and Hyde from last season transferring to Scotland’s pre-eminent theatre, the Royal Lyceum. I hope like us, our audiences are beginning to believe that Reading Rep is emerging as a major new regional producing theatre.”

The season will feature the first UK revival of Joe Calarco’s queer play Shakespeare’s R&J, which opens this autumn, as well as a new adaptation of the pantomime Potted Panto by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst over Christmas.

This show will run in rep with a second festive show, a new adaptation of It’s A Wonderful Life, also running across Christmas and written by Mary Elliott Nelson.

Noël Coward’s Private Lives will run across March, while the venue will also produce the world premiere of award-winning playwright Henry Filloux-Bennett’s adaptation of A Little History of the World, based on E H Gombrich’s bestseller.