Pygmalion starring Patsy Ferran and Bertie Carvel at the Old Vic – in rehearsals

Exclusive: The Old Vic has released brand-new rehearsal shots for its upcoming revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

Directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, Alcina), the cast is led by award-winners Bertie Carvel (as Professor Henry Higgins) and Patsy Ferran (as Eliza Doolittle).

Completing the company are Lizzy Connolly (as Clara Eynsford Hill), Grace Cookey-Gam (as Mrs Eynsford Hill), Steven Dykes (as Ensemble), Michael Gould (as Colonel Pickering), Liz Jadav (as Ensemble), Penny Layden (as Mrs Pearce), Sylvestra Le Touzel (as Mrs Higgins), John Marquez (as Alfred Doolittle), Taheen Modak (as Freddy Eynsford Hill), Caroline Moroney (as Ensemble), Rohan Rakhit (as Ensemble) and Kieran Smith (as Aristid Karpathy).

Shaw’s classic tells of a man who attempts to educate a working-class woman – only to discover that he himself has a thing or two to learn about life.

The production features designs by Stewart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Tony Gayle, composition and arrangements by Will Stuart, movement by Sarah Fahie, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, dialect by William Conacher, voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, costume supervision by Sarah Bowern and wigs, hair and make-up supervision by Keisha-Paris Banya.

Pygmalion will play at the Old Vic from 6 September to 28 October 2023, with a press performance on 19 September. Tickets are on sale below.