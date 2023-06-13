Full cast joining Patsy Ferran and Bertie Carvel in Old Vic’s Pygmalion announced

The full casting and creative team for George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion has been revealed.

Directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, Alcina), the show is set to be led by award-winners Bertie Carvel (Professor Henry Higgins) and Patsy Ferran (Eliza Doolittle).

Joining them and announced today are Lizzy Connolly (Clara Eynsford Hill), Grace Cookey-Gam (Mrs Eynsford Hill), Steven Dykes (Ensemble), Michael Gould (Colonel Pickering), Liz Jadav (Ensemble), Penny Layden (Mrs Pearce), Sylvestra Le Touzel (Mrs Higgins), John Marquez (Alfred Doolittle), Taheen Modak (Freddy Eynsford Hill), Caroline Moroney (Ensemble), Rohan Rakhit (Ensemble) and Kieran Smith (Aristid Karpathy).