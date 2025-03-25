Production photos of new Six West End Queens released as the show extends into 2026

Exclusive: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s musical Six has recently welcomed new cast members in the West End and photos have been released. The production has also extended into summer 2026.

Six is a reimagining of the six wives of Henry VIII, directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The musical presents their stories through a modern lens, blending history and pop music. It picked up the award for Best West End Show at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Queens new and old form the reigning company. Jaz Robinson takes on the role of Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen continues as Anne Boleyn, Hana Stewart has stepped into the role of Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson once more plays Anna of Cleves, Caitlyn De Kuyper joins as Katherine Howard and Amelia Kinu Muus as Catherine Parr.

Also in the company are Leonor Correia as Alternate Seymour/Howard, Honey Joseph as Alternate Aragon/Cleves, and Odelia Dizel-Cubuca as Alternate Boleyn/Parr. Shakira Simpson and Laura Baxter will join Meg Dixon-Brasil as West End SuperSwings.

The on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, includes Beth Jerem as musical director/keys, Alice Angliss on drums, Emma Jemima on guitar, Kelly Morris on bass, and Sinéad Rodger as assistant musical director.

The production’s creative team includes choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.

Next month, a cinematic release featuring the original Queens, will make its long-awaited arrival.

Six is now on sale through to 28 June 2026.