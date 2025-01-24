Playfight to embark on tour

Theatre Uncut and Grace Dickson Productions will present Playfight, Julia Grogan’s exploration of female adolescence, sexuality, and identity.

Following a sold-out premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, the play is set to tour three venues between March and April 2025. Performances will take place at the Bristol Old Vic from 14 to 29 March, the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry from 2 to 5 April, and the Soho Theatre in London from 8 to 26 April.

The story follows three friends growing up under an ancient oak tree as they navigate adolescence. Themes of friendship, resilience, and the pressures of hyper-sexualisation are explored through their shared experiences. The cast will include Nina Cassells, Sophie Cox, and Lucy Mangan, reprising their original roles from the Edinburgh run.

Julia Grogan wrote the play in 2019 after reflecting on a high-profile case involving the “sex game gone wrong” defence, explaining: “This play came from a very deep place of fury back in 2019. A woman had been murdered by her Tinder date, and her killer had claimed it was just a ‘sex game gone wrong’. I’d never written a play before but I felt so much, I suddenly had the urge to write. Those first 10 pages open the play and have pretty much remained untouched.”

The production is directed by Emma Callander, with design by Hazel Low, lighting by Kate Bonney, and sound by Roly Botha. Aline David serves as movement director, with stage management by Iona Hicks. Grace Dickson produces the play, which was developed as part of the Theatre Uncut Political Playwriting Award.