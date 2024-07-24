Philip Quast to bring solo show to the UK

The Australian musical theatre veteran is heading to Crazy Coqs this autumn

Philip Quast will present the UK premiere of his one-man show The Road I Took in London this October.

A three-time Olivier Award winner, Quast’s West End and National Theatre credits include La Cage aux Folles, Evita, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Fix, Sunday in the Park with George and Les Misérables.

He was born in Tamworth, New South Wales, Australia in 1957 and was last seen on the London stage in the 2017 National Theatre production of Follies, opposite Imelda Staunton, Peter Forbes, Janie Dee and Tracie Bennett.

The show will feature songs and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his career in theatre and he will be accompanied by musical director Anne-Maree McDonald on piano.

Philip Quast: The Road I Took will be staged at Crazy Coqs in London’s West End for six performances only, on 5, 7, 10, 13, 17 and 21 October 2024.