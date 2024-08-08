Phil Dunster, Anjana Vasan and Craige Els to star in Brace, Brace at the Royal Court

The new play opens in the venue’s upstairs space this autumn

The Royal Court Theatre has announced the casting for Oli Forsyth’s Brace Brace, directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of An Anarchist).

The play centers on a plane hijacking and its catastrophic aftermath. As the plane falls, a duo, Ray and Sylvia, struggle to cope with their reactions to the life-altering event.

The cast includes Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Craige Els (Just For One Day), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). It will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 3 October to Saturday 2 November 2024, with a press night on Wednesday 9 October.

Dunster commented today: “I’m a very lucky boy. Performing at the Royal Court has, of course, always been a total dream of mine and to be doing it alongside the brilliant Anjana Vasan and Craige Els, under Dan Raggett’s watchful eye and Oli Forsyth’s pulsating script does feel like an embarrassment of riches.”

Vasan added: “I’m so excited to start rehearsing Oli Forsyth’s brilliant and surprising play, with this incredibly talented team. I love the Royal Court, especially the magical Upstairs space and I can’t wait to share this show with audiences.”

There will be a post-show talk on Tuesday 15 October with writer Forsyth. Forsyth is the recipient of this year’s Jerwood New Playwright accolade, supported by the Jerwood Foundation, and the inaugural Davidson PlayGC Bursary, supported by PlayGC Theatre Company and the Alan Davidson Foundation.

BRACE BRACE is presented in partnership with Mark Gordon Pictures.