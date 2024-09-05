Personality – The Lloyd Price Musical to have UK premiere showcase, with cast revealed

The show was seen last year in Chicago

Exclusive: Following its 2023 run at the Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, Personality – The Lloyd Price Musical is set for a UK premiere showcase in London this October.

The musical, produced by B Jeffrey Madoff, celebrates the life and career of Lloyd Price, a pioneering figure in rock ‘n’ roll. Price was the first teenager to sell over a million records and start his own label. His work has been recorded by artists such as Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and Bruce Springsteen. In 1998, Price was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Casting for the London showcase includes Cedric Neal as Lloyd Price, Joshua Clemetson as Young Lloyd, and Vanessa Ela Young as Emma. The ensemble features Craig Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Goodgame, Robert Grose, Sharlene Hector, Danielle Huntley, Aaron Lee Lambert, Christian Maynard, and Jamai Robinson.

The creative team includes a book by Madoff and Price, music and lyrics by Price, direction by Sheldon Epps, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, music supervision by Shelton Becton, and UK casting by Pearson Casting.

Further plans for the show on UK shores are to be revealed in due course.