Open auditions for Friends! The Musical Parody announced

The show will be pivoting its way across the UK
A new production of Friends! The Musical Parody will open at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester on 14 July 2025 before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour until May 2026.
The parody musical, which features many iconic moments from all ten seasons of the beloved TV series Friends, follows the familiar characters as they navigate life, love, and work in 1990s Manhattan. With an original score, the production offers a comedic take on the sitcom’s most famous scenes. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13 and up.
Producers have confirmed today that open auditions will be held to discover new talent who might be able to play the iconic characters of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther.
Those looking for more information on how to audition should visit www.friendsthemusicaltour.co.uk.
Directed by Michael Gyngell (The Full Monty), the brand-new show follows long-running hit New York and Las Vegas productions.
The creative team also includes Bob and Tobly McSmith (books and lyrics), Assaf Gleizner (music), and Andrew Exeter (set and lighting design). Full casting is yet to be announced.
Tickets go on sale to Barn Friends on 4 November, with general sales starting on 11 November.
Cara Delevingne, of all people, has released the footage