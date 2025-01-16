Nominees for Casting Directors’ Guild Awards announced

The nominees for the 2025 CDG Casting Awards have been announced.

Now in its seventh year, the awards are presented by the Casting Directors’ Guild, and will take place on 13 February. The event will also feature a new category recognising the outstanding contribution of a Guild member.

The nominees span a range of categories, from musical theatre to film and television. In musical theatre (within the M25), Stuart Burt has been nominated for Fiddler on the Roof, alongside nominations for Hadestown by Jacob Sparrow, Hello, Dolly! by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder for Annelie Powell, and Mean Girls, also cast by Gallacher with Richard Johnston as associate.

In theatre casting (within the M25), Jessica Ronane and Abby Galvin earned a nomination for People, Places and Things, while Amy Ball, Arthur Carrington and Verity Naughton received recognition for The Hills of California. Julia Horan and Lilly Mackie are nominated for Oedipus, and Alastair Coomer and Chloe Blake are double nominees for their work on The Importance of Being Earnest and Till the Stars Come Down.

For regional theatre, the nominees include Olivia Laydon and Kay Magson for A Chorus Line at Leicester Curve, Matthew Dewsbury for The Buddha of Suburbia, Gallacher and Johnston for the Come From Away tour, Julia Horan’s work on Kyoto at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon and Felicity French and Paul Wooller, Lily Caisley and Naughton for Oliver!.

In a dedicated children’s casting category, Ball and Naughton were recognised for their work on Matilda and Oliver! respectively.