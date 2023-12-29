New Years Honours List announced including Gregory Doran, Emilia Clarke and Don Black

This year’s New Year’s Honours List has been revealed.

The RSC’s former artistic director Gregory Doran has been knighted for his services to theatre, following the end of his tenure at the Stratford-upon-Avon venue earlier this year.

Doran said today: “I am delighted to have received this honour. Shakespeare has been a passport through my life, and I have been privileged to be able to spend so much of career working with the very greatest company dedicated to his work, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and sharing his genius with as many as possible around the world.”

Elsewhere, lyricist Don Black (Sunset Boulevard) was made CBE, as was author Kate Mosse. Actor Oliver Ford Davies was made OBE, as was Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre. Another OBE recipient was Neil Constable, formerly chief executive at Shakespeare’s Globe, as was Solange Urdang, for her work as part of Urdang Academy.

Both actress Emilia Clarke and her mother received MBEs after they set up charity to help people recover from brain injuries, while Shirley Bassey was made Companion of Honour. Director and producer Ridley Scott has been made a Knight Grand Cross, a step above a standard Knighthood.