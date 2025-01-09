New musical If I Had You to have London workshops later this month – with cast revealed

The cast for the workshops has also been revealed

If I Had You, a new romantic comedy musical, will have a UK premiere showcase at the Actors’ Church in Covent Garden on Monday, 27 January 2025.

The musical features a score by Joel Spineti and book and lyrics by Kenny D’Aquila, who is also producing the show alongside Tina Treadwell and the Totus Tuus Family Trust. This semi-staged, scripts-in-hand workshop tells a story of love, loss, and hope set in Rome.

Casting wise, Charlie McCullagh, who has appeared in 42 Balloons and Jesus Christ Superstar, will be joined by Chelsea Halfpenny, whose stage credits include Waitress and 9 to 5: The Musical, and Daniele Alan-Carter, known for his roles in Dance of the Vampires and Oh What A Night!.

Also in the cast are Dante Palminteri, Emma Kingston, Gabriella Palminteri, Alison Jiear, Maggie Lynne, Sue Kelvin, Sebastian Torkia, Simone Pavesio, Max Rizzo, Gabriel Constantin, Mia Raggio, Hubert Hogarth, Faith Delaney, and Dexter Pulling.

Casting is by Debbie O’Brien Casting, and general management by Thomas Hopkins Productions.

If I Had You will be presented in a semi-staged workshop format, and the performance is expected to run for 140 minutes, with a 20-minute interval. Tickets are available at £17.50. The production is suitable for audiences aged 12 and above.

Tickets for If I Had You are now available for purchase via The Actors’ Church website.