New Diorama Theatre’s artistic director to exit role after eight months

The decision was taken following ‘different visions and approaches for the direction of NDT’

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

28 August 2024

126068
The New Diorama Theatre
(© Richard Davenport)

The New Diorama’s artistic director is to leave the role after eight months, the north London venue has revealed.

In a statement, the organisation has said that Bec Martin would leave on 31 August 2024, following her full-time assumption of the role in January 2024, after previously working during a handover period with former artistic director David Byrne.

Martin commented, “I am privileged to have had the opportunity to work at New Diorama Theatre. Ultimately, the Board and I had different visions and approaches for the direction of NDT. I am pleased to have contributed to the work in some small way with the support of the talented team.”

The venue’s board continued: “The board would like to thank Bec for her contribution to NDT during her tenure as artistic director and CEO, especially in programming new and exciting artists and introducing a new audience to the work of NDT…. The board have every confidence in the dedicated staff and stakeholders of NDT to continue the vital mission and vision of NDT through its continued delivery of exceptional artist support, community initiatives and award-winning theatre.”

Plans for the future of the venue are to be revealed.

