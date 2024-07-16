Nancy Carroll to adapt The Cabinet Minister at Menier Chocolate Factory

The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced its next production, which will follow the current revival of Stephen Schwartz’s The Baker’s Wife.

Olivier Award-winner Nancy Carroll will adapt and star in Arthur Wing Pinero’s farce The Cabinet Minister, which opens on 27 September (following previews from 21 September) and runs until 16 November.

The play centres on troubled MP Sir Julian Twombley, whose wife and son have run up massive debts putting his political reputation is in the balance.

Carroll, who recently appeared at the Menier in Marjorie Prime, will play Lady Katherine Twombley in the production, which is directed by Paul Foster in his Menier debut.

Carroll’s many other stage credits include Rock ‘n’ Roll (Hampstead Theatre), Manor, The Magistrate, After the Dance (National Theatre), Closer, The Recruiting Officer (Donmar Warehouse), House of Games, King Lear (Almeida Theatre) and Arcadia (Duke of York’s).

Arthur Wing Pinero was an English playwright and actor whose comedies include Trelawny of the ‘Wells’, The Magistrate, Dandy Dick, Sweet Lavendar, The Second Mrs Tanqueray, The Magistrate and The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith.

The creative team for The Cabinet Minister also includes set and costume designer Janet Bird, lighting designer Tim Mascall, sound designer George Dennis, composer and musical supervisor Sarah Travis, and movement director Joanna Goodwin.

Further casting is still to be announced.