Musical stars to bring Christmas by Candlelight concert to the West End

Christmas by Candlelight, a one-night-only festive concert, will play this December.

The event will feature West End performers Joel Harper-Jackson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Kinky Boots), Rachel John (The Secret Life of Bees, Hamilton), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Pretty Woman), and Rachael Wooding (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Pretty Woman), alongside a live band.

The concert will include classic Christmas songs such as “White Christmas”, “Let It Snow!”, “O Holy Night”, and “Winter Wonderland“, inviting audiences to sing along to popular festive tunes.

Christmas by Candlelight is directed and produced by Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Sam Broadbere and musical direction by Liam Holmes.

Taking place at the Adelphi Theatre on 17 December 2024, tickets go on sale tomorrow.