Theatre News

Musical stars to bring Christmas by Candlelight concert to the West End

The event takes place in December

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

19 September 2024

festive1
Rachel John, Oliver Tompsett, Rachael Wooding and Joel Harper-Jackson, headshots supplied by the production

Christmas by Candlelight, a one-night-only festive concert, will play this December.

The event will feature West End performers Joel Harper-Jackson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Kinky Boots), Rachel John (The Secret Life of Bees, Hamilton), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Pretty Woman), and Rachael Wooding (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Pretty Woman), alongside a live band.

The concert will include classic Christmas songs such as “White Christmas”, “Let It Snow!”, “O Holy Night”, and “Winter Wonderland, inviting audiences to sing along to popular festive tunes.

Christmas by Candlelight is directed and produced by Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Sam Broadbere and musical direction by Liam Holmes.

Taking place at the Adelphi Theatre on 17 December 2024, tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow at the opening night of Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre

Why Am I So Single? celebrates its West End opening night with the VIPs posing the questions

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ big fancy new musical is officially open!