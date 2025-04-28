Mrs Doubtfire musical to tour the UK and Ireland

A tour is on the way, dear!

Mrs Doubtfire will embark on its first-ever UK and Ireland tour.

The news comes after the comedy musical’s closing night in the West End.

First seen on Broadway, Mrs Doubtfire is based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams, and follows a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children, resulting in the creation of a Scottish nanny.

When it arrived in London, Mrs Doubtfire was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.

Lead casting has also been confirmed for the tour.

Mrs Doubtfire has original music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (Something Rotten!). Direction is by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), hair design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and children’s casting by Verity Naughton. It is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

The tour will open at Birmingham Hippodrome in August 2026. View the complete list of announced dates here. More dates are to be confirmed.

Further casting is to be revealed.