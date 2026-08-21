The show continues at the Piccadilly Theatre

New casting has been announced for the West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which celebrates five years at the Piccadilly Theatre this autumn.

Joining the company from Monday 12 October 2026 are James Doherty as Harold Zidler and Daniel Fraser as The Duke.

They join current leads Karis Anderson as Satine and Alistair Brammer as Christian.

Richard Lloyd King continues as Toulouse-Lautrec, alongside Ivan De Freitas as Santiago and Lindsey Tierney as Nini. Nick Len will play Baby Doll, while Billie-Kay joins as Arabia alongside Athena Collins as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.

The ensemble is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Andy Barke, Callum Bell, Alexandros Beshonges, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Robson Broad, Lucy Campbell, Bethany Chan, Lucia Coleman, Katie Deacon, James Davies-Williams, Kelly Downing, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Myles Hart, Annabelle Laing, Holly Liburd, PaddyJoe Martin, Jacob McLay Reid, Jago Mottart, Marios Nicolaides, Ben Rutter, Hassun Sharif, Jamie Shields, Risha Tavernier, Kalila Khan, Hakeem Tinubu and Tija Tkalcevic.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows American writer Christian and cabaret star Satine as they fall in love in turn-of-the-century Paris, while facing opposition from nightclub owner Harold Zidler and The Duke.

The stage adaptation features a book by John Logan and is directed by Alex Timbers, with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical continues its run at the Piccadilly Theatre.