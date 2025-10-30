whatsonstage white
Midsomer Murders stage adaptation – first look photos released

A midsummer night’s scream!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Tour |

30 October 2025

midsomma
James Bradwell, Nathalie Barclay, Daniel Casey, Chris Agha and Rupert Sadler in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan

The Midsomer Murders stage adaptation has released first-look photos.

Based on Caroline Graham’s book and the hit ITV series, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift has embarked on a tour – and even added an extra stop.

Adapted by Guy Unsworth, Inspector Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, Sergeant Troy, investigate a murder after the well-loved Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift.

Produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, music by Max Pappenheim, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Daniel Casey, who created the role of Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008, now plays Inspector Tom Barnaby in the world premiere stage show. Joining him is James Bradwell, taking on the role of Sergeant Troy and stepping into Casey’s shoes.

The multi-roling ensemble of actors is composed of Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhîan Crowley-McLean.

In 2025, the show will visit Malvern, Chester, Eastbourne, and Sheffield. In 2026, the show will travel to Truro, Guildford, Brighton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cheltenham, Birmingham, Norwich, Derby, Cardiff, Leicester, Cambridge, Oxford, Bromley, Darlington, Manchester and Dublin. The final date will be the newly confirmed Theatre Royal Bath from 9 to 13 June 2026.

The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Julie Legrand (Selina Cadell) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
John Dougall (Henry Trace) and Nathalie Barclay (Katherine Lacey) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
John Dougall (Dr Trevor Lessiter) and Nathalie Barclay (Judith Lessiter) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
James Bradwell, Nathalie Barclay, Daniel Casey, Chris Agha and Rupert Sadler in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
James Bradwell (Troy) and Daniel Casey (Barnaby) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Daniel Casey (Barnaby), Julie Legrand (Terry Bazeley) and James Bradwell (Troy) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Daniel Casey (Barnaby), James Bradwell (Troy) and Rupert Sadler (Dennis Rainbird) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Daniel Casey (Barnaby) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Daniel Casey (Barnaby) and Rupert Sadler (Dennis Rainbird) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Daniel Casey (Barnaby) and Julie Legrand (Lucy Bellringer) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan
Chandrika Chevli(Barbara Lessiter) in The Killings at Badger’s Drift, © Manuel Harlan

