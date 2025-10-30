The Midsomer Murders stage adaptation has released first-look photos.

Based on Caroline Graham’s book and the hit ITV series, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift has embarked on a tour – and even added an extra stop.

Adapted by Guy Unsworth, Inspector Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, Sergeant Troy, investigate a murder after the well-loved Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift.

Produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, music by Max Pappenheim, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Daniel Casey, who created the role of Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008, now plays Inspector Tom Barnaby in the world premiere stage show. Joining him is James Bradwell, taking on the role of Sergeant Troy and stepping into Casey’s shoes.

The multi-roling ensemble of actors is composed of Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhîan Crowley-McLean.

In 2025, the show will visit Malvern, Chester, Eastbourne, and Sheffield. In 2026, the show will travel to Truro, Guildford, Brighton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cheltenham, Birmingham, Norwich, Derby, Cardiff, Leicester, Cambridge, Oxford, Bromley, Darlington, Manchester and Dublin. The final date will be the newly confirmed Theatre Royal Bath from 9 to 13 June 2026.