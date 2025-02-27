Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell reveals full tour cast

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell has announced its full cast for its 2025 tour.

Inspired by novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square), the piece is set in 1930s London, where ordinary people flock to the pubs of Soho to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams. The award-winning piece from New Adventures premiered in 2021.

The cast features 14 of New Adventures’ actors/dancers. They are Cordelia Braithwaite, Reece Causton, Glenn Graham, Daisy May Kemp, Hannah Kremer, Michela Meazza, Andy Monaghan, Liam Mower, Dominic North, Bryony Pennington, Edwin Ray, Danny Reubens, Ashley Shaw and Alan Vincent.

Bourne said of the cast: “This is, without doubt, the finest company of quintessential New Adventures actors/dancers ever assembled for a single production!”

He continued: “Together they represent nearly 30 years of critically acclaimed performances and created roles in my work. In fact, it would be hard to imagine a cast more perfectly suited to the challenging world of Patrick Hamilton and his exploration of the darker reaches of the human heart.”

Many of the performers appeared in the original cast, including Michela Meazza, who won a National Dance Award for her role in the production.

The choreographer added: “I urge you not to miss this never-to-be-repeated opportunity to join us for an evening at The Midnight Bell and raise a glass to the very best that New Adventures has to offer.”

The Midnight Bell has music by Terry Davies, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable and sound design by Paul Groothuis.

The new tour will open at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 15 May before visiting Bath, Truro, York, London, Leicester, Salford, Newcastle, Northampton, Plymouth, Brighton, Nottingham, Norwich, Liverpool, Sheffield and Bradford.

You can also see Bourne’s choreography in the West End revival of Oliver!, and New Adventures’ tour of The Red Shoes and Swan Lake.