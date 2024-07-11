Magician Asi Wind to bring new show to London for limited season

The show will open at the Underbelly Boulevard this autumn

Magician Asi Wind will bring his new show Incredibly Human at Underbelly Boulevard, with previews starting on 3 September and the press night set for 23 September.

Running for an initial four-month season, Wind’s show is a blend of magic and mind-reading. The illusionist was previously named the 2022 Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts.

A long-time collaborator of David Blaine, his magic has impressed audiences including Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson, with viral videos featuring the likes of Penn and Teller. Wind’s previous off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, was a sold-out success and received critical acclaim.

Tickets for Incredibly Human are on sale now for the show’s run at the Underbelly Boulevard.