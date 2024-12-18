whatsonstage white
Lockerbie play with music, Small Acts of Love, to reopen Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre

The play will premiere next autumn

Alex Wood

| Glasgow |

18 December 2024

Citizens Theatre, © Mark Lidell

The Citizens Theatre has announced that its first stage production for the reopening in 2025 will be Small Acts of Love.

The new work, commissioned by artistic director Dominic Hill, explores the bonds of friendship formed between the people of Lockerbie and American relatives after the Pan Am 103 tragedy in December 1988.

Small Acts of Love is a collaboration between playwright Frances Poet and composer Ricky Ross (of Deacon Blue flame). The production, presented in association with the National Theatre of Scotland, will premiere in September 2025. It spans 36 years, telling the story of how two communities from the Scottish borders and New York State came together through acts of kindness, friendship, and love.

The project is based on extensive research and interviews with families and individuals affected by the Lockerbie bombing. A cast of 14 actor-singers and a five-piece roots band will present their stories.

The Citizens Theatre, which moved out of its historic Gorbals home in June 2018 for redevelopment, has continued to present productions across Glasgow and Scotland. The company is now preparing to return to its home venue, with a full programme announcement expected in spring 2025 and a reopening festival in August 2025.

