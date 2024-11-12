Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse unveils 2025 season

See what’s heading to the venue next year

Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse have announced their 2025 season, featuring the first programming by creative director Nathan Powell.

The season opens with Takeaway, written by Powell and directed by Amanda Huxtable. Running at the Everyman from 26 April to 17 May, the play follows life inside a Liverpool restaurant, blending humour with themes of family and identity.

Continuing the theme of new writing, The Walrus Has A Right To Adventure by Wirral playwright Billie Collins runs from 12 to 21 June, inspired by real-life animal encounters.

A new, streamlined version of Romeo and Juliet, directed by Ellie Hurt, a Young Everyman Playhouse graduate, will be staged at the Everyman from 13 September to 4 October.

A commitment to affordable ticketing remains a core priority for the theatres, with prices starting at £11 and 64 per cent of seats available for £21 or less, aimed at making theatre accessible and encouraging new audiences to engage with emerging work.

The season also includes a revival of Shirley Valentine at the Everyman, directed by Stephen Fletcher and featuring Helen Carter. This production, from 1 to 29 March, marks the conclusion of the Everyman’s 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The year will close with the return of the popular Rock ‘n’ Roll panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Chloe Moss, from 15 November to 17 January.

The Playhouse will feature major productions and collaborations with touring companies, including Tambo and Bones (co-produced with Actors Touring Company), North by Northwest (Wise Children), and Breaking the Code (Royal and Derngate).

Other highlights include The Merchant of Venice 1936 with Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock, Animal Farm, and The Girl on a Train.

In addition to main stage productions, the theatres continue their commitment to family-friendly shows, with adaptations such as The Baddies, The Gruffalo, and Pig Heart Boy. Comedy offerings feature acts like Mark Thomas, Nina Conti, and Suzi Ruffell.