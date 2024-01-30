List of theatres at risk in 2024 revealed by the Theatres Trust

See which venues are at risk of being lost

The Theatres Trust, a charity dedicated to safeguarding UK theatres, has unveiled its annual Theatres at Risk Register, spotlighting theatres across the country facing potential closure, redevelopment, or severe decay.

The 2024 register identifies 39 theatres with strong architectural merit, cultural heritage, or community value. New additions include the Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield, a Grade II listed former cine-variety theatre, and the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, which faces an uncertain future due to lease issues.

The Dudley Hippodrome has been removed from the list as it was demolished in autumn 2023 to make way for a new university building.

Gary Kemp, Theatres Trust Ambassador, musician and actor said today: “Theatres are an essential part of our cultural life and bring so much to communities everywhere. I’m proud to support Theatres Trust in its mission to ensure these wonderful buildings survive for current and future generations to enjoy.”

Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for culture, councillor Harry Doyle, added: “We welcome the move to add the Epstein to the risk register as this offers renewed hope for this extraordinary space. In their role as intermediary, the Theatres Trust can now ensure there are productive conversations between the commercial landlord and any potential operators, with the shared ambition to find a positive solution which would see this important cultural asset reopening its doors.”

List of theatres on the 2024 register: