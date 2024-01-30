Theatre News

List of theatres at risk in 2024 revealed by the Theatres Trust

See which venues are at risk of being lost

Alex Wood
Nationwide
theatres at risk3
Abbeydale Picture House © Matt Williamson

The Theatres Trust, a charity dedicated to safeguarding UK theatres, has unveiled its annual Theatres at Risk Register, spotlighting theatres across the country facing potential closure, redevelopment, or severe decay.

The 2024 register identifies 39 theatres with strong architectural merit, cultural heritage, or community value. New additions include the Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield, a Grade II listed former cine-variety theatre, and the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, which faces an uncertain future due to lease issues.

The Dudley Hippodrome has been removed from the list as it was demolished in autumn 2023 to make way for a new university building.

Gary Kemp, Theatres Trust Ambassador, musician and actor said today: “Theatres are an essential part of our cultural life and bring so much to communities everywhere. I’m proud to support Theatres Trust in its mission to ensure these wonderful buildings survive for current and future generations to enjoy.”

Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for culture, councillor Harry Doyle, added: “We welcome the move to add the Epstein to the risk register as this offers renewed hope for this extraordinary space. In their role as intermediary, the Theatres Trust can now ensure there are productive conversations between the commercial landlord and any potential operators, with the shared ambition to find a positive solution which would see this important cultural asset reopening its doors.”

List of theatres on the 2024 register:

  1. Brighton Hippodrome
  2. Theatre Royal Margate
  3. Victoria Pavilion / Winter Gardens, Morecambe
  4. Hulme Hippodrome
  5. Plymouth Palace
  6. Victoria Theatre, Salford
  7. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea
  8. Spilsby Session house
  9. Streatham Hill Theatre, London
  10. Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech
  11. Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool
  12. Abbeydale Picture House, Sheffield – a new addition
  13. Burnley Empire
  14. Garston Empire, Liverpool
  15. Intimate Theatre, London
  16. Mechanics’ Institute, Swindon
  17. Tottenham Palace Theatre, London
  18. Leith Theatre, Edinburgh
  19. Epstein Theatre, Liverpool – a new addition
  20. Joe Longthorne Theatre, Blackpool
  21. Roundhouse Theatre, Dover
  22. Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom
  23. Doncaster Grand
  24. Garrick Theatre, Southport
  25. King’s Theatre, Dundee
  26. Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet
  27. Conwy Civic Hall (Cube)
  28. Derby Hippodrome
  29. Borough Hall, Greenwich
  30. Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
  31. Thameside Theatre, Grays
  32. Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne
  33. Globe Theatre, Plymouth
  34. Imperial Theatre, Walsall
  35. Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth
  36. Clair Hall, Haywards Heath
  37. Netherton Arts Centre, Dudley
  38. Theatre Royal, Hyde
  39. Theatre Royal, Manchester