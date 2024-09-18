Lenny Henry’s The Boy With Wings to be adapted for the stage in Polka Theatre season

Polka Theatre is set to present the world premiere stage adaptation of Lenny Henry’s best-selling children’s book The Boy With Wings.

The co-production with Birmingham Rep will be the London venue’s major summer show in 2025. The adaptation, written by Arvind Ethan David and directed by Daniel Bailey, will run from 21 June to 16 August at Polka’s Main Theatre before transferring to Birmingham Rep from 21 to 30 August.

The play tells the story of a young boy named Tunde, who discovers that he has the ability to sprout wings and learns that his father is an alien warrior.

Polka Theatre’s artistic director, Helen Matravers, said today: “I am so delighted Polka is able to present the first-ever stage adaptation of a Lenny Henry children’s book. It is a rollercoaster of a wonderful adventure which will fill the Polka stage with action, music and an out-of-this-world take on Lenny’s story.

“Sharing in Lenny’s sentiments around writing the book, it is vital that all children see themselves represented on stage, and to celebrate the diversity of the world we live in. Working with Daniel Bailey, Arvind Ethan David and Birmingham Rep to bring this story to life is such an exciting collaboration, and we can’t wait to share it with young audiences.”

In addition to The Boy With Wings, Polka Theatre’s 2025 programme includes Whipped Up!, a comedy play about a 1950s-style diner server on their first day, designed specifically for babies aged two months to two years. Another is Boxville, an interactive adventure where children can craft along with the story and take home their creations, aimed at children aged six to ten.

Sandscape, a rhythmic and musical play from Nigerian company Kininso Koncepts, explores the playful nature of sand and is designed for children aged two to seven. Finally, Chiffonade, an award-winning dance piece about growing up and discovering the world, will be performed for children aged five to ten.