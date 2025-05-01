Lenny Henry’s The Boy With Wings announces cast and creative team

The cast and creative team for the stage adaptation of Lenny Henry’s The Boy With Wings has been revealed.

A co-production between Birmingham Rep and Polka Theatre, the best-selling children’s book has been adapted by Arvind Ethan David and will be directed by Daniel Bailey.

It follows Tunde, who sprouts wings and learns that his father is an alien warrior and all that stands between the galaxy and total destruction.

Set to feature are Adiel Boboye as Tunde, Millie Elkins-Green as Kylie, Jessica Murrain as Juba, alongside Stephan Boyce as Aaven, with further casting to be announced.

On the creative team are Laura McEwen (set and costume design), Khalil Madovi (sound design), Gillian Tan (lighting and video design) and Gabrielle Nimo (movement direction).

Recommended for children aged seven to twelve, the world premiere stage show will run in Polka’s main theatre from 21 June to 16 August, before transferring to Birmingham Rep from 21 to 30 August.

Henry said, “It’s so important for children to experience live theatre, and this is going to be totally cool – a really fun show for the whole family to enjoy.

“There’s nothing quite like the magic of seeing a story come to life on stage – it sparks imagination, inspires creativity, and creates unforgettable memories. Perfect for those who know the book to see the characters brought to life, but also an exciting, out-of-this-world adventure for anyone coming to the story fresh. Come and watch Tunde and his friends in this epic live experience!”