Laura Benanti to bring solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe

Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti will make her UK stage debut at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares.

A solo comedy show running from 30 July to 24 August (excluding 11 and 18 August), the production will run at Ermintrude, Underbelly Bristo Square.

The one-hour show features original songs and stories drawn from Benanti’s life and career, exploring themes such as aging, motherhood, marriage, and personal transformation.

It was commissioned by Audible for a live premiere in February 2024, followed by a run at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. Audible has since released an audio recording of the performance.

Benanti, who has appeared in multiple Broadway productions and is known for her appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, including her portrayal of Melania Trump, describes the show as a transparent account of her personal and professional life. The production is directed by Annie Tippe, with musical direction and songwriting contributions from Todd Almond.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is produced by Soto Productions and Jenny Gersten and forms part of Underbelly’s 2025 Edinburgh Fringe programme.