Fiddler on the Roof confirms festive run for 2025

The upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Fiddler on the Roof has confirmed an additional stop for the festive season.

Directed by Jordan Fein and featuring choreography by Julia Cheng and design by Tom Scutt, the production was first seen at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last summer, being nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.

It explores life in the village of Anatevka in 1905, where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, grapples with changing traditions as his daughters challenge his beliefs. The musical features songs including “If I Were A Rich Man”, “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

We discuss the show at length in our Olivier nominations podcast, which is free to listen to:

The show is scheduled to play a summer season at the Barbican Theatre in London from 24 May to 19 July, and you can read about initial casting for the run here.

The previously announced tour stops for Fiddler on the Roof include the Bromley Churchill Theatre (24 to 26 July), Leeds Grand Theatre (28 July to 2 August), Belfast Grand Opera House (4 to 9 August), Norwich Theatre (11 to 16 August), Nottingham Concert Hall (18 to 23 August), Bristol Hippodrome (25 to 30 August), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (8 to 13 September), High Wycombe Swan Theatre (15 to 20 September), Liverpool Empire (22 to 27 September), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (29 September to 4 October). Dublin Bord Gáis Theatre (6 to 18 October), Manchester Palace Theatre (20 October to 1 November), Eastbourne Congress Theatre (3 to 8 November), Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (10 to 15 November), Cardiff New Theatre (17 to 22 November), and Sunderland Empire (24 to 29 November).

It has now been confirmed that the production will then visit the Alexandra in Birmingham, running from 9 December 2025 to 3 January 2026.

Casting for the UK and Ireland tour is still to be revealed.

Watch our coverage from the original Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production:

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.