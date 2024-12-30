whatsonstage white
Last call: 12 West End shows closing in the next fortnight

All change please!

Alex Wood

30 December 2024

Robin Hood, Oedipus and Barcelona, © Paul Coltas, Manuel Harlan and Marc Brenner
The West End would become pretty boring pretty quickly if it only had 36 productions running in perpetuity, so it’s always exciting when shows come to an end as others prepare to take their place. The start of a new year is also a chance for new beginnings, so with that in mind, here’s a list of 12 plays and musicals that will have their final nights in the next two weeks. So there’s still time to see them!

The Choir of Man

The current cast of The Choir of Man, © Richard Davenport

With the West End’s Arts Theatre primed for a makeover, The Choir of Man is making a temporary exit. But fear not, fans of beer and earnest a cappella renditions of pop hits, it’ll be back for a limited season in 2025 as the building works grind into motion! Arts Theatre until 31 December 

A Christmas Carol(ish)

Nick Mohammed in A Christmas Carol(ish), © Matt Crockett

Nick Mohammed’s Mr Swallow may be worlds away from his Ted Lasso character, but he’s been a compére extraordinaire in the West End for a limited festive season as part of a comedic twist on the Dickens classic. Mr Swallow won’t be away from UK stages for long and already has a busy 2025, but it’s been a joy seeing the West End’s newest house filled with festive frollicking. @sohoplace until 31 December 

Guys and Dolls 

Okay, yes, it’s not a West End show so-to-speak… but it did win a few WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards, so why quibble over this beloved fan favourite that is wrapping up its spell at the Bridge Theatre after almost two years of enchanting audiences? The immersive take on the much-loved classic has been a premium addition to the London theatre landscape, and it’s sad to see it depart – though the prospect of Jonathan Bailey now tackling Richard II is fairly exciting. Bridge Theatre, until 4 January 

Oedipus

Mark Strong and Lesley Manville served up a masterclass in performance in Robert Icke’s take on the Euripides tragedy – which has been labelled one of our critic Sarah Crompton’s top shows of 2024. It now completes its run at Wyndhams Theatre, part two of a tetraptych of major Greek classic revivals that sit either side of the New Year, with another Oedipus and Elektra to come. Wyndham’s Theatre, until 4 January 

Listen to the show being discussed on our 2024 round-up here:

The Lehman Trilogy

Having now completed a trilogy of West End seasons with a second spell at the Gillian Lynne Theatre (on top of its time at the National Theatre pre-pandemic), The Lehman Trilogy has certainly gone down as one of the most successful new plays of the century – especially with a handful of Tony Awards on its mantelpiece. Its epic scope, as well as enthralling display of multi-roling innovation, has made it a certified fan favourite. Gillian Lynne Theatre, until 5 January 

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book / Room on the Broom / The Smartest Giant in Town / Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out / Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas

Duane Gooden in The Smartest Giant in Town
© Ellie Kurttz

The West End is a one-stop-shop for family entertainment, and many young ‘uns will have been treated to their first EVER stage experience this festive season. We’ve lumped together five family-oriented shows that are playing alongside existing or limited-run shows at beloved West End houses – each come to a well-orchestrated close on the same day. Various venues, until 4 or 5 January 

Barcelona

Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte had electric chemistry for the world premiere of this two-hander, about a pair of lonely souls who meet in a dilapidated flat earmarked for destruction. It may have had a fairly mixed response from critics, but it won us over. The pair were also wonderful interviewees on opening night, as you can watch above. Duke of York’s Theatre, until 11 January 

Slava’s Snow Show

Slava’s Snowshow, © Veronique Vial

It might not have been a white Christmas in the UK, but the West End definitely got a gallon of the good stuff in this clowning spectacular, returning for a fresh stint after a number of years. A festive delight, as winter turns to spring, the show is naturally melting away – though hopefully it’ll be back next year! Harold Pinter Theatre, until 12 January 

Robin Hood

Julian Clary and Jane McDonald in Robin Hood, © Paul Coltas

The London Palladium’s beloved pantomime is a festive staple, but like an arrow from Robin Hood’s quiver, it’s gone all too soon! There’s always next year, of course – it’ll be interesting to see which beloved celebrity Michael Harrison coaxes onto the West End stage after the mighty success of Jane McDonald! The London Palladium, until 12 January 

Honourable mentions: 

Straying beyond the West End, you’ve also got the Old Vic’s festive staple production of A Christmas Carol (concluding on 4 January), while over in Hammersmith, Vinnie Jones is starring in Only Fools and Horses the Musical, running until 5 January.

