Katherine Langford and Adam Gillen in Cabaret – first look photos released

New production photography has been released for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

The current cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Adam Gillen as the Emcee and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford as Sally Bowles.

Gillen’s previous stage credits include the likes of Killer Joe, Amadeus, I, Joan, Henry VIII, Romeo and Juliet, Wendy and Peter, The School for Scandal, The Door Never Closes and The Caretaker. He is also well-known for his TV role as Liam Conroy in Benidorm.

Langford is making her West End debut. Her most notable screen credits include 13 Reasons Why, Knives Out, Spontaneous, Love, Simon, Cursed and Savage River.

Gillen and Lanford will remain with the West End production until 25 January 2025.

Also appearing in the cast are Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Sally Ann Triplett (as Fraulein Schneider), Fenton Gray (as Herr Schultz), Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), alongside Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Patrick Wilden, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho currently making their Broadway debuts in the show.

Langford is not scheduled to appear on Thursday 3 October at 7:30pm, Wednesday 9 October at 2pm, Wednesday 16 October at 2pm, Thursday 24 October at 7:30pm, Wednesday 30 October at 2pm, Thursday 7 November at 7:30pm, Wednesday 13 November at 2pm, Thursday 21 November at 7:30pm, Wednesday 27 November at 2pm, Thursday 5 December at 7:30pm, Wednesday 11 December at 2pm, Thursday 19 December at 7:30pm, Monday 30 December at 7:30pm, Friday 3 January at 2pm, Wednesday 8 January at 2pm, Thursday 16 January at 7:30pm and Wednesday 22 January at 2pm.

