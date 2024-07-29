Judi Dench and Jay Blades to release new documentary

Judi Dench and Jay Blades will unite to present a new Channel Four documentary, Dame Judi and Jay: The Odd Couple.

The documentary is directed and produced by Tom Green for Hungry Jay Media, and will follow the pair as they explore one another’s past, visiting locations that have meant a great deal to them in the past – including Hackney’s Ridley Road Market or the Old Vic theatre.

Blades explained today: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do. This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”

The release date for the hour-long documentary has not been confirmed, with Dench adding: “Sometimes if you’re very lucky you get to meet someone and find you’re totally on the same wavelength. What fun I had filming this programme with Jay, sharing memories of our past, both so different, finding we have the same sense of humour. I could have gone on filming for days.”