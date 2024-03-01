Jenne Casarotto, co-founder of Casarotto Ramsay and Associates, has died aged 77

Jenne Casarotto, co-founder of Casarotto Ramsay and Associates, hsa died aged 77.

For over 50 years, Casarotto worked representing leading writers, directors and creatives across the worlds of film, television and new media.

Her client list was colossal – including the likes of J G Ballard, the Dahl Estate, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christopher Hampton, David Hare, Nick Hornby, Bob Hoskins, Neil Gaiman, Terry Gilliam, Steve McQueen, Cynthia Payne, Neal Purvis, Martin Sherman, Shawn Slovo, Robert Wade, Tennessee Williams and David Yates.

Another of her clients, Stephen Frears, said today: “Jenne has been my agent for 45 years. Her advice was always realistic, level-headed, clear and encouraging. She’s been a wonderful supportive friend. This is a terrible shock.”

McQueen added: “Jenne Casarotto was pivotal in my career and my life. She was my friend, and I loved her deeply. In the 16 years that I have known her she was a tremendous support to me. In my last conversation with her I confessed my love to her, and she to me. I will always have her in my heart with every footstep I take.”

She is survived by her husband, Giorgio, their two sons, Mark, and Daniel, their three grandchildren and her brother Martin Goodwin.