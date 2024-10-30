Ian McKellen, Alfred Enoch, Marisha Wallace, Derek Jacobi and more join Noël Coward charity show in the West End

An expanded lineup has been confirmed for A Marvellous Party, a gala tribute to Noël Coward at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London on 17 November 2024.

Actors Alfred Enoch, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, Joshua James, Samantha Spiro, Marisha Wallace, and Lia Williams join the previously announced cast, which includes Hugh Bonneville, Gyles Brandreth, Judi Dench, Lindsay Duncan, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Hilton McRae, and Giles Terera. Additional special guests are set to be revealed on the night.

The event will feature performances from Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, New Adventures, Wise Children Theatre School and Noël Coward Foundation bursary recipients.

Directed by Daniel Evans, with musical direction from Tom Brady, the evening includes excerpts from Coward’s plays, sketches, and songs, with some previously unseen material.

This gala marks the conclusion of Coward 125, a two-year celebration of Noël Coward’s legacy, and supports the Queen’s Reading Room, the Noël Coward Foundation, and Acting For Others. The venue has been provided by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, with the event produced by Julian Bird for Green Room Ents.